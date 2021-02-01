Bills Re-Sign G Jordan Devey To One-Year Deal

The Bills announced on Monday they have re-signed OL Jordan Devey to a one-year deal.

Devey, 33, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in Baltimore before he was cut loose at the start of the 2013 season.

Devey had brief stints with the Patriots and 49ers before he was claimed off of waivers in 2016. He spent two years with the Chiefs before re-signing to a one-year deal in March of 2018.

The Raiders signed him as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $895,000 contract. He re-signed with the Raiders for the 2020 season but was released coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Bills practice squad and appeared in one game for them.

In 2019, Devey started four games for the Raiders at guard before landing on injured reserve with a torn pectoral.