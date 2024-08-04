Bills Re-Sign LB Shayne Simon, Waive Injured DE David Ugwoebu

The Bills announced on Sunday that they have re-signed LB Shayne Simon and are waiving injured DE David Ugwoebu.

Simon, 24, spent his first three seasons at Notre Dame where he played in 32 games including eight starts.

He then transferred to the University of Pittsburgh in 2022 and started all 25 games in the two years.

After going undrafted, Simon signed with the Bills and was later released before being brought back by the team on Sunday.

For his career, Simon recorded 120 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 13 passes defended and one forced fumble.