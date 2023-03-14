Bills Re-Sign LB Tyrel Dodson

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve re-signed LB Tyrel Dodson to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Re-signed LB Tyrel Dodson to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/iRjMblri23 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 14, 2023

Dodson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills.

Buffalo later placed Dodson on the commissioner’s exempt list coming out of the preseason in 2019. He has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Dodson appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 31 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery.