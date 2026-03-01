Bills Refute Combine Trade Speculation About DT Ed Oliver

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote there was speculation at the NFL Scouting Combine this week that the Bills could be open to trading veteran DT Ed Oliver.

Buffalo needs to clean up some room on its books and moving Oliver would accomplish that. He battled multiple injuries this past year.

However, Graziano was told the Bills have no interest in trading Oliver and he’s in their plans for 2026.

Oliver, 28, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that included a $12,329,200 signing bonus with the Bills.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

He’s scheduled to make base salaries of $14.125 million and $14.4 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2025, Oliver appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded 12 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.