Bills Release DT Treyvon Hester From IR With Settlement

The Buffalo Bills officially released DT Treyvon Hester from injured reserve with a settlement on Wednesday.

Hester, 28, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders out of Toledo in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract and was entering the second year of the agreement when the Raiders waived him coming out of the 2018 preseason.

The Eagles signed Hester to their practice squad but he was waived coming out of the 2019 preseason and eventually signed with Washington for the 2019 season. The Washington Football Team declined to tender him a qualifying offer and Hester signed on with the Packers.

From there, Hester had a brief stint with the Eagles before the Bills signed him to a contract in May. He was recently placed on injured reserve.

In 2019, Hester appeared in 15 games for Washington and recorded eight tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery.