Bills Release Four Players

The Buffalo Bills announced that they released four players on Sunday.

We’ve released TE Jalen Wydermayer, CB Olajiah Griffin, OL Jordan Simmons, and OL Derek Kerstetter. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/pyOnpr7o2r — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 14, 2022

The full list of players who were released includes:

Wydermyer, 21, earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He elected to skip his school’s bowl game and forego his senior season to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was widely seen as a strong candidate to be the first tight end taken entering the pre-draft process.

However, Wydermyer turned in some abysmal workout times at his pro day, which pushed him out of the draft entirely.

During his three-year college career, Wydermyer recorded 118 receptions for 1,468 yards (12.4 YPC) and 16 touchdowns in 34 career games.