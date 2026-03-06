Bills Releasing CB Taron Johnson

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bills are releasing CB Taron Johnson on Friday.

Releasing Johnson will free up $1.9 million in cap space and create $9.5 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Johnson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018 out of Weber State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract with the Bills and in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $24 million extension.

He was due a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of the deal when he agreed to a three-year, $31 million contract in 2024.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 57 tackles, one tackle for loss, and four pass defenses.