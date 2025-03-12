Bills Restructure DT Ed Oliver’s Contract To Save $10M In Cap

According to Alaina Getzenberg, the Bills have restructured DT Ed Oliver‘s contract to save $10 million in cap space for 2025.

This will help nearly double Buffalo’s available cap from $12.79 million, per OverTheCap.

Oliver, 27, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that included a $12,329,200 signing bonus with the Bills.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2024, Oliver appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles.