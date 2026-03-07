Bills Restructured Contract Of DT Ed Oliver

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills have restructured DT Ed Oliver‘s contract. He was held back by a biceps injury this past season.

Buffalo converted $12.825 million of his 2026 salary to a signing bonus, added a new salary of $1.3 million, and added 2029 and 2030 voidable years for salary cap purposes.

Oliver’s deal now carries a salary cap figure of $13.66 million for 2026 and sits at $45.278 million guaranteed.

Oliver, 28, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract with the Bills, including a $12,329,200 signing bonus.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million, fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

He was scheduled to make base salaries of $14.125 million and $14.4 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2025, Oliver appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded 12 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.