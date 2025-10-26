Bills Rule Out DT Ed Oliver Due To Biceps Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills ruled out veteran DT Ed Oliver due to what could be a serious biceps injury.

He had already missed multiple games this season due to an ankle injury, and now could be facing a stint on injured reserve depending on the injury’s severity.

Oliver, 27, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that included a $12,329,200 signing bonus with the Bills.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option last year, worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2025, Oliver has appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded 12 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

We will have more news on Oliver as it becomes available.