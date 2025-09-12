Bills Rule Out DT Ed Oliver For Week 2 With Ankle Injury

Per Alaina Getzenberg, Bills HC Sean McDermott ruled out DT Ed Oliver for Week 2 against the Jets with a left ankle injury.

Getzenberg adds Oliver was stepped on during practice on Wednesday, and he had a boot on his foot on Thursday.

Oliver, 27, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that included a $12,329,200 signing bonus with the Bills.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2025, Oliver has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded six total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.