Bills Rule Out DT Ed Oliver & LB Matt Milano From Week 4

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced that they’ve ruled out DT Ed Oliver (ankle) and LB Matt Milano (pectoral) from Week 4 against the Saints, per Joe Buscaglia.

It’s a tough break for Buffalo’s defense, but they will still be heavily favored against New Orleans.

Oliver has already missed time since Week 1 after he was stepped on during practice on.

Oliver, 27, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that included a $12,329,200 signing bonus with the Bills.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2025, Oliver has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded six total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

Milano, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Milano was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. He was due base salaries of $9.25 million over each of the final two years of the deal when he signed another two-year extension.

He had two years remaining on that contract and was owed a salary of $10 million in 2025 when Buffalo restructured his contract in March.

In 2025, Milano has appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded nine tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.