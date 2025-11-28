Bills Rule Out Four Players For Week 13

The Buffalo Bills announced they ruled out LT Dion Dawkins (concussion), RT Spencer Brown (shoulder), LB Terrel Bernard (elbow), and WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) for Week 13 against the Steelers.

It’s a tough break for Buffalo’s offensive line as they will be without both of their starting tackles. This comes after the Bills conceded eight sacks in their previous game against the Texans.

Dawkins, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017 out of Temple. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.18 million contract that included $1.93 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $60 million extension with Buffalo.

He was set to make a base salary of $9.3 million for 2024 after the team restructured his contract when he signed another three-year, $60 million extension. Buffalo restructured his contract, once again, in September to free up $8 million in cap space.

In 2025, Dawkins has appeared in 11 games for the Bills as their starting left tackle.