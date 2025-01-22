Bills Sign DT Eli Ankou To PS, Release QB Anthony Brown

The Bills announced that they signed DT Eli Ankou to their practice squad and released QB Anthony Brown in a corresponding move.

Ankou, 30, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

From there, Ankou had brief stints with the Texans, Cowboys, Falcons, Bills, and Falcons before signing on with the Steelers. He then spent time with the Bills and Titans before returning to Buffalo on a futures contract.

However, the Bills released him with an injury settlement at the start of the season and later brought him back to the taxi squad.

In 2023, Ankou joined the Falcons but only appeared in one game before returning to Buffalo for another stint as a member of the practice squad in 2025.

In 2024, Ankou appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded five total tackles.