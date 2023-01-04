Bills Sign S Jared Mayden Off Jets’ Practice Squad, Cut CB Xavier Rhodes.

The Bills announced that they have signed S Jared Mayden off of the Jets’ practice squad to their active roster and released CB Xavier Rhodes in a corresponding move.

The Bills have signed S Jared Mayden from the NY Jets practice squad & released CB Xavier Rhodes. Mayden will jersey #36. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 4, 2023

Mayden, 24, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2020. He bounced on and off San Francisco’s practice squad before catching on with the Eagles’ practice squad in October 2021.

Philadelphia cut him loose back in September and signed on with the Bills’ practice squad in October but was cut loose after a month. He joined the Jets practice squad after a couple of days.

In 2021, Mayden appeared in four games for the Eagles and recorded six tackles.