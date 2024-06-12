Bills Sign Second-Round WR Keon Coleman, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed second-round WR Keon Coleman to a rookie contract.
Buffalo has now signed all of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Cole Bishop
|S
|Signed
|3
|DeWayne Carter
|DT
|Signed
|4
|Ray Davis
|RB
|Signed
|5
|Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
|C
|Signed
|5
|Edefuan Ulofoshio
|LB
|Signed
|5
|Javon Solomon
|DE
|Signed
|6
|Tylan Grable
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Daequan Hardy
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Travis Clayton
|OG
|Signed
Coleman, 20, transferred to Florida State after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Michigan State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was first-team All-ACC in 2023. He declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft.
The No. 33 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $10,074,258 contract that includes a $4,146,732 signing bonus and will carry a $1,831,683 cap figure for the 2024 season.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Falcons WR Drake London.
During his college career, Coleman recorded 115 receptions for 1,506 yards (13.1 YPC) and 19 touchdowns.
