Bills Sign Second-Round WR Keon Coleman, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed second-round WR Keon Coleman to a rookie contract.

Officially official!@keoncoleman6 and the rest of the 2024 NFL Draft class have been inked: https://t.co/tT1PVmOcMK pic.twitter.com/zKvFYTrWW6 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 12, 2024

Buffalo has now signed all of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 2 Keon Coleman WR Signed 2 Cole Bishop S Signed 3 DeWayne Carter DT Signed 4 Ray Davis RB Signed 5 Sedrick Van Pran-Granger C Signed 5 Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Signed 5 Javon Solomon DE Signed 6 Tylan Grable OT Signed 6 Daequan Hardy CB Signed 7 Travis Clayton OG Signed

Coleman, 20, transferred to Florida State after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Michigan State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was first-team All-ACC in 2023. He declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The No. 33 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $10,074,258 contract that includes a $4,146,732 signing bonus and will carry a $1,831,683 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Falcons WR Drake London.

During his college career, Coleman recorded 115 receptions for 1,506 yards (13.1 YPC) and 19 touchdowns.