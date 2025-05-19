Bills Signed WR Kristian Wilkerson

Per the wire, the Bills have signed veteran WR Kristian Wilkerson to a contract ahead of training camp.

Wilkerson, 28, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason as a rookie and signed on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Patriots signed him to a futures deal but waived him, at which point he was claimed by the Colts.

After being waived by the Colts, Wilkerson was picked up by the Raiders and bounced on and off their active roster over the past three years.

In 2024, Wilkerson appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown.