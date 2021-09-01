Bills Signing QB Jake Fromm To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are re-signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad.

That means Fromm cleared waivers after Buffalo cut him during final cutdowns on Tuesday.

Fromm, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Fromm spent his entire rookie season as a quarantine quarterback on Buffalo’s active roster. He did not appear in a game.

During his three-year college career, Fromm completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,236 yards (8.4 YPA), 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 43 games.