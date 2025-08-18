Bills Try Out Four Offensive Players

The Buffalo Bills hosted four offensive players for tryouts on Monday, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Buffalo hosted the following players:

WR Grant DuBose RB Jarveon Howard RB Ricky Person WR Makai Polk

DuBose, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft out of Charlotte. He was later waived by Green Bay but signed to the practice squad.

DuBose was elevated by the Packers in Week 18 before signing a futures deal with the team in January of 2024. He was claimed off waivers last year by the Dolphins before being placed on injured reserve.

In 2024, Dubose appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught one pass for 13 yards.