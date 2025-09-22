Bills Work Out Six Players, Sign G Nick Broeker To PS

Per the wire, the Bills worked out a group of six players on Monday and signed G Nick Broeker to their practice squad.

Aside from Broeker, the team also worked out OL Gottlieb Ayedze, LB Power Echols, OL Kyle Hergel, LB K.C. Ossai, and LB Otis Reese.

Broeker, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.

He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he caught on with the Texans.

The Steelers signed Broeker to a contract in May before waiving him. He had a brief stint with the Cowboys, but he is now back for another stint with the Bills.

In 2024, Broeker appeared in nine games for the Texans as a guard.