Bills WR Khalil Shakir On Schedule To Return Week 1 From Ankle Sprain

Per Joe Buscaglia, Bills HC Sean McDermott said WR Khalil Shakir is on track to return for Week 1.
Shakir suffered a high ankle sprain during a training camp practice last Friday.
Shakir, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He signed a four-year, $4,007,152 rookie contract that included a $347,152 signing bonus.
He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $3,325,000 after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator when he signed a four-year, $53 million extension with the Bills.
In 2024, Shakir appeared in 15 games for the Bills and caught 76 passes on 100 targets for 821 yards and four touchdowns.
