Bo Nix To Miss 12 Weeks With Ankle Injury, Expected Back For OTAs

According to Adam Schefter, Broncos QB Bo Nix is looking at a 12-week recovery timeline for his fractured ankle.

Nix has already had surgery to repair the injury which happened on one of the final plays of the divisional round win against the Bills. The next steps are to keep weight off the ankle for at least four weeks.

Schefter says Nix is expected to be largely recovered in time for OTAs but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Broncos exercise a lot of caution.

He also points out this is the third time Nix has broken his ankle during his playing career. However, this break was in a different spot and Nix was told there shouldn’t be any long-term concerns.

Nix, 25, was the 12th overall pick by the Broncos out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.6 million rookie deal through 2027 with a fifth-year option for the 2028 season. The deal also included a $10,356,848 signing bonus.

In 2025, Nix appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 356 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Nix as the news is available.