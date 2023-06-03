BREAKING: Bills Sign DT Ed Oliver To Four-Year, $68M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Bills have signed DT Ed Oliver to a four-year, $68 million extension, including $45 million guaranteed.

Oliver was entering the final year of his rookie contract, but it looks like the two parties stepped up to ensure he remains in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.

At $17 million per year in annual salary, Oliver’s deal is tied for No. 13 in terms of interior rushers along with 49ers DT Arik Armstead.

Oliver, 25, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that included a $12,329,200 signing bonus with the Bills.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Oliver appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 34 tackles, 25 sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, three pass defenses and a safety.