BREAKING: Broncos Trading EDGE Baron Browning To Cardinals

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are trading EDGE Baron Browning to the Cardinals ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

According to Dianna Russini, the Broncos will receive a sixth-round pick return for Browning.

Reports had said that the Cardinals were actively pursuing a trade for a pass rusher and that Browning or Azeez Ojulari could be options for them.

Browning went on the injured reserve after Week 2 with a foot injury before being activated last month.

Browning, 25, was a third-round pick to the Broncos out of Ohio State in 2021. He signed a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract through 2024 with a base salary of $3.1 million in 2024.

Browning will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Browning has appeared in five games and made two starts for the Broncos, recording seven tackles and no sacks.