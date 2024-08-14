Browns Signing LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah To Three-Year Extension

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns have agreed to terms with LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million.

The contract includes $25 million guaranteed.

There had been buzz that the Browns could get a new deal in place for Owusu-Koramoah before the start of the regular season and it looks like they were ultimately able to hammer it out.

Owusu-Koramoah, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2021. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,476,215 million which included a $2,069,975 signing bonus.

Owusu-Koramoah would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Owusu-Koramoah appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 101 tackles, a forced fumble, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list.