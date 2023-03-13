Buccaneers Re-Signing CB Jamel Dean For Four Years, $52M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers are re-signing CB Jamel Dean in a surprise move.

Jordan Schultz adds it’s a four-year deal worth $52 million. It had been the expectation Dean would be too expensive for Tampa Bay to bring back but that’s a more affordable rate than expected.

Dean, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,366,848 rookie contract that included an $846,848 signing bonus.

In 2022, Dean appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 57 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and eight pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 10 cornerback out of 118 qualifying players.

