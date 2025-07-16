BREAKING: Commanders Signing OLB Von Miller

The Washington Commanders are signing OLB Von Miller, according to Tom Pelissero.

Schefter adds that Miller will sign a one year deal with Washington and the two sides are negotiating the final terms of the contract.

Miller, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and counted $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He agreed to a pay cut to remain with the Bills in 2024 but was let go this offseason to save cap space.

In 2024, Miller appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 17 total tackles and six sacks.

We had him included in our Top Available 2025 NFL Free Agents list.