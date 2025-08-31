BREAKING: Cowboys Reach Extension Agreement With CB DaRon Bland

According to Jay Glazer, the Cowboys and CB DaRon Bland have agreed to terms on a new four-year contract extension.
Ian Rapoport adds the contract has a total value of $92 million and includes $50 million guaranteed. At $23 million a year, that puts Bland just outside the top five at the cornerback position in average annual salary.
Bland was one of a couple homegrown players the Cowboys were interested in keeping around this offseason. Unlike some other players, those talks evidently went smoothly.
Bland, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Cowboys out of Fresno State back in 2022.
He is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $5,346,000 for the 2025 season.
In 2024, Bland played in seven games for the Cowboys, recording 41 tackles, one forced fumble and five passes defended.
