BREAKING: Cowboys Trading DL Osa Odighizuwa To 49ers

Jordan Schultz reports that the Cowboys are trading DT Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers on Wednesday.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys will receive a third-round pick from the 49ers for Odighizuwa.

Dallas signed Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million contract last year but that was before trading for Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams before the deadline.

The Cowboys restructured Clark’s contract, so he’ll be back for the 2026 season. It’s difficult to be paying three defensive tackles, which explains why the Cowboy’s are trading Odighizuwa.

Odighizuwa, 27, was a three-year starter at UCLA and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Cowboys drafted him with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $5,086,188 rookie contract that included a $1,059,046 signing bonus. He later agreed to a four-year, $80 million with $58 million guaranteed with a $20 million signing bonus in 2025.

In 2025, Odighizuwa appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys, making 13 starts and recording 44 tackles and 3.5 sacks.