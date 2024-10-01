Raiders Seeking Second-Round Pick & More For Davante Adams

Update:

The Raiders have informed other teams they would “consider” trading WR Davante Adams for a package including a second-round pick plus additional compensation, per Adam Schefter.

It’s a sharp about-face from as recent as this offseason when Las Vegas shut down trade interest in Adams.

But it’s a sign that the long-speculated about trade involving the star receiver could be in motion soon.

Jonathan Jones adds there’s a belief interested teams will need to speak with Adams about reworking his contract. Adams is due about $13.5 million for the remainder of the season but has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal past this season

Adams has a base salary of more than $35 million in 2025 that probably would have forced the Raiders to cut him or sign him to a reduced deal.

According to Ian Rapoport, Raiders WR Davante Adams has told the Raiders he would prefer to be traded.

Rapoport adds there’s nothing imminent but this continues to be a situation to watch.

A report from earlier today indicated the Raiders are more open to trading Adams than they have been in the last calendar year, and have begun gauging the veteran wideout’s value with other teams.

Up until now, both the Raiders and Adams have insisted that Adams is happy in Las Vegas and the team had no plans to trade him.

Adams is currently week-to-week with a hamstring injury he suffered at the end of practice last Thursday.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.