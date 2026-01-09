BREAKING: Dolphins Hiring Packers Exec. Jon-Eric Sullivan As New GM

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are finalizing a deal to hire Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan as their general manager.

Sullivan was a finalist for the Jaguars’ GM job last offseason and also received interest from the Raiders and Jets.

Dianna Russini says that Troy Aikman, who served as an advisor for the Dolphins, was Sullivan’s “biggest supporter entering this process.”

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Dolphins job this offseason:

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby

49ers VP of Player Personnel GM Tariq Ahmad

49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams

Rams assistant GM John McKay

49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen

Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander

Dolphins interim GM Champ Kelly

There has been a lot of buzz about the Dolphins and John Harbaugh in recent days, but Miami has maintained that they planned to hire their general manager first before turning attention to the head-coaching position.

Of the candidates interview for the Dolphins’ GM job, Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander was the name to watch if they were to hire Harbaugh.

Anything is possible, but this could imply that the Dolphins will hire someone other than Harbaugh as their next head coach.

Sullivan, 48, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.