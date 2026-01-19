BREAKING: Dolphins Nearing Deal To Hire Packers DC Jeff Hafley As Next Head Coach

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are closing in on a deal to make Packers DC Jeff Hafley their next head coach.

Hafley had emerged as the frontrunner in recent days and the Dolphins went to great lengths to clear the way to hire him today, scheduling two in-person interviews with Raiders DC Patrick Graham and Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard earlier in the day to satisfy the Rooney Rule before Hafley arrived for his interview.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that the team is giving Hafley a five-year deal.

Hafley, 46, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year, and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. He finished with a 22-26 record at BC.

In 2025, the Packers defense ranked No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 18 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We will have more on Hafley and the Dolphins as it becomes available.