BREAKING: Dolphins Sign CB Jalen Ramsey To Three-Year, $72.3M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins and CB Jalen Ramsey have agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million deal that will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

The contract includes $55.3 million guaranteed.

Adam Schefter explains that Miami wanted to reward Ramsey and extensions had been ongoing.

The Broncos recently locked up Pat Surtain to a big-money deal, which gave the two parties the framework to work off of for this extension.

Ramsey, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season. Ramsey is due a base salary of $14.5 million in 2024.

From there, Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins last year.

In 2023, Ramsey appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and recorded 22 tackles three interceptions and five pass defenses.