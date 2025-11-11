BREAKING: Eagles CB Jaire Alexander Decides To Step Away From NFL

According to Jay Glazer, veteran CB Jaire Alexander has informed the Eagles that he has decided to step away from football on Tuesday.

Glazer notes that Alexander wants to focus on improving “physically and mentally before deciding on his future.”

Dianna Russini confirmed that Alexander is contemplating retirement.

This is a shocking turn of events, coming just 10 days after Alexander was traded from the Ravens to Philadelphia.

Alexander was a healthy scratch for the Ravens’ Week 9 game against the Dolphins, so there was some speculation about his future before he was traded away. Baltimore sent Philadelphia Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Alexander, 28, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal when the Packers released him in June. Alexander signed a one-year deal with Baltimore in June 2025.

In 2025, Alexander appeared in just two games for the Ravens and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.