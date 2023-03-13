Falcons Signing S Jessie Bates To Four-Year, $64M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are signing S Jessie Bates to a four-year deal worth $16 million a season.

He’s one of the top available free agents in this class and things had been trending toward Atlanta as a potential landing spot recently.

Bates, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $4,947,818 which included a signing bonus of $1,678,412.

Bates was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him worth $12.911 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Bates appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 71 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble and eight pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.