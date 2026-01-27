BREAKING: Jets Parting Ways With OC Tanner Engstrand

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets are parting ways with OC Tanner Engstrand.

Zack Rosenblatt adds the Jets planned to change Engstrand’s role and remove him from playcalling, and they also have been pursuing veteran candidates to replace him. The Jets have been looking for a new defensive coordinator after firing Steve Wilks and will now need a new OC as well.

Engstrand, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of San Diego in 2005-2006 and earned several promotions to running backs coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and eventually assistant head coach from 2013-2017.

He was hired as Michigan’s offensive analyst in 2018 before becoming the DC Defenders’ offensive coordinator in 2020 in the UFL. He made his NFL coaching debut as the Lions’ offensive assistant in 2021 and was promoted to tight ends coach in 2022.

Detroit promoted him to passing game coordinator before the 2023 season. He then left for the offensive coordinator job with the Jets in 2025.

In 2025, the Jets offense ranked No. 29 in both scoring and yards, including No. 10 in rushing and No. 32 in passing.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ coaching staff as the news is available.