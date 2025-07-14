BREAKING: Jets Signing WR Garrett Wilson To Four-Year, $130M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jets are signing WR Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $130 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal includes $90 million in guarantees. He also mentions it’s the first time a receiver will make an average annual value over $31 million after playing just three seasons. Wilson will now be under contract through 2030.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal has a $13.75 million signing bonus along with a $20 million option bonus in year two and a $10 million option bonus in year three.

Wilson, 24, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366. The team picked up his fifth-year option for 2025 back at the end of April.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 17 games for the Jets and caught 101 passes for 1,104 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.