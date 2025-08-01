BREAKING: Micah Parsons Formally Requests To Be Traded From Cowboys

Micah Parsons announced on X that he has officially requested to be traded from the Cowboys.

Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

Earlier today, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the relationship between the Cowboys and Parsos has “deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team.”

League sources told Russini that the Cowboys believed they had a deal with Parsons after he and owner Jerry Jones spoke over multiple days this past spring. However, Parsons’ agent reportedly pushed back and tried to negotiate further but the Cowboys declined to engage him, instead telling Parsons to honor their prior agreement.

Parsons describes that he did, in fact, meet with Jerry Jones, but the conversation turned from “leadership” to discussing a contract. Parsons said there was some “back and forth” on his next deal, but he never considered it to be formal negotiations.

Parsons confirmed Russini’s report that Dallas is now refusing to engage with his agent, which has led to the standoff. Parsons writes, “At this point, we decided we would allow the team to reach out to us whenever they decided they wanted to talk. Yet still not a call, email, or text to my agent about starting a negotiation.”

Parsons has maintained that he wants to be in Dallas, but that clearly has changed as of Friday.

“Still, I stayed quiet, but again, after repeated shots at myself and all the narratives, I have made a tough decision that I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally,” Parsons wrote.

Parsons is in line for a massive contract extension after the new deals signed by Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt this year.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.