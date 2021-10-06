Panthers Trade For CB Stephon Gilmore

The Panthers announced they have traded for Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore.

Panthers acquire Stephon Gilmore in trade with New England. https://t.co/9fud1v8ZcZ — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 6, 2021

Carolina will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England in exchange for Gilmore, who grew up in nearby Rock Hill, South Carolina and went to college at South Carolina.

It’s not uncommon for a team to leak that it’s releasing a player early and for a trade to come together before the end of the day when a release has to become official.

That’s what happened here with the Patriots leaking early this morning they planned to release Gilmore in order to try and leverage some last-minute trade offers. It would have been shocking to see New England cut Gilmore for nothing, and while a future sixth isn’t much, it’s not nothing.

While the Packers were seen as an early favorite for Gilmore, Carolina appears to have entered the fray and won whatever bidding war occurred.

This is the second time in as many weeks that Carolina has traded for cornerback help to address their need at the position.

It’s worth noting Gilmore was believed to be seeking $15 million a year should he have reached the open market and his current $7 million base salary in 2021 was the source of the conflict between him and the Patriots. A new deal or restructure with the Panthers is not out of the question.

Gilmore is also still on the PUP list and won’t be eligible to play for Carolina until Week 7. The Panthers inherit the prorated remainder of Gilmore’s $7 million base salary, which is just under $6 million.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021.

In 2020, Gilmore appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

We’ll have more on Gilmore as the news is available.