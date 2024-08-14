BREAKING: Patriots Trading Matthew Judon To Falcons

Jordan Schultz of B/R is reporting that the Patriots are close to finalizing a trade that will send veteran DE Matthew Judon to the Falcons.

Schultz says the trade is “in the final stages and expected to be finished soon.”

Albert Breer confirms the news and adds that the Patriots will send the Patriots a third-round pick in 2025.

Recent reports mentioned that multiple teams had inquired with the Patriots about a trade for Judon, who has been in a contract dispute with New England.

The Falcons could really use some help at pass rusher with rookie DE Bralen Trice out for the season.

Judon has been looking for an extension, so it would be wise for the Falcons to have already worked out some sort of agreement about his contract or how this will all play out or they could run the risk of this turning into a similar situation as the Jets and Haason Reddick.

Judon, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Judon appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and one safety.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and Judon as the news is available.