Patriots Releasing CB Stephon Gilmore

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are releasing CB Stephon Gilmore.

This is a stunning move to see New England give up on the former defensive player of the year for nothing in return. The two sides had been embroiled in a contract dispute that Schefter says they were unable to resolve.

The Patriots will clear $5.8 million in cap space by releasing Gilmore in the final year of his deal, per Schefter. They had just $54,000 in space before the move.

Gilmore had also been dealing with a quad injury and was eligible to come off the PUP list in Week 6. That was a complication in a trade but now the veteran corner is expected to have a big market for his services on the open market.

He posted a goodbye to New England on his social media.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stands to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021.

In 2020, Gilmore appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

We’ll have more on Gilmore as the news is available.