BREAKING: Raiders Fired Pete Carroll

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have officially fired HC Pete Carroll.

The team confirmed the news in an announcement and said GM John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady would lead the search for a replacement.

Spytek was hired alongside Carroll last year, and both were brought in largely by Brady.

This has been the expected outcome for a few weeks as the Raiders limped through a disastrous season. Las Vegas beat the Chiefs in the season finale Sunday but still secured the No. 1 pick.

Carroll wound up firing two coordinators midseason and there are now issues brewing with star DE Maxx Crosby.

Carroll, 74, was hired as the Seahawks’ head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Carroll led the Seahawks to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl, and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed that he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season, and he was out of football for a year. From there, the Raiders hired Carroll as their next coach in 2025.

In one year, Carroll had a 3-14 record in Las Vegas.