BREAKING: Saints Trading Marshon Lattimore To Commanders

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are trading CB Marshon Lattimore to the Commanders.

Talks heated up this morning and Washington triumphed in an apparent bidding war for the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

Rapoport adds Washington will give up a third-round pick and more for Lattimore. Josina Anderson elaborates on the full package, with the Saints giving up a fifth and getting back third, fourth and sixth-round selections.

The Chargers and Chiefs were two of the other teams mentioned in the running.

Washington has been one of the surprise success stories of the 2024 season so far and Lattimore is a big-time addition to a secondary that’s been a bit of a weak point for the Commanders.

Meanwhile, moving on makes sense at this time for the 2-7 Saints who just fired HC Dennis Allen and are staring at a rebuild in 2025.

Lattimore, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

He’s due $15 million in compensation in 2024 and $18 million and $18.5 million in the final two years of his contract, none of which is guaranteed.

In 2024, Lattimore has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 30 tackles, two pass defenses and no interceptions.