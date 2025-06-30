BREAKING: Steelers Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick To Dolphins For Jalen Ramsey

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins for CB Jalen Ramsey.

The other shoe dropped for this trade and it’s an absolutely massive one. Player-for-player trades in the NFL are rare, and especially for two veterans of this caliber.

This suggests Pittsburgh might have designs on moving Ramsey to a versatile safety role that Fitzpatrick played.

It’s also a return to Miami for Fitzpatrick who was a first-round pick by the Dolphins who was later traded to the Steelers.

Fitzpatrick, 28, is the former 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $16.447 million dollar rookie contract that included a $10.042 million dollar signing bonus.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins, as well as a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in a trade in 2019 that included a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers exercised Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to pay him $10.612 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh.

Fitzpatrick was due base salaries of $15.5 million and $17.6 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Fitzpatrick appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 96 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass deflections.

We’ll have more on the trade as the news is available.