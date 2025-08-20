Breer: Some Browns Personnel Were Uncomfortable With Signing Isaiah Bond

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions there were people in the Browns organization who weren’t comfortable with the signing of undrafted rookie WR Isaiah Bond due to his sexual assault allegations.

Breer added the Browns’ history in this area with other players was a factor. News about the Bond signing broke the same day that domestic violence charges weren’t filed against second-round RB Quinshon Judkins, though he remains unsigned and facing potential NFL discipline.

Browns DT Michael Hall Jr. and LB Devin Bush have both had domestic violence accusations in the past year, with Hall serving a five-game suspension last year. And of course, Browns QB Deshaun Watson is in Cleveland in part because of allegations of sexual misconduct from over two dozen massage therapists which led to him serving an 11-game suspension.

Bond’s case was no-billed in Texas, meaning there are no charges against him either. Browns GM Andrew Berry released a statement saying the team felt comfortable with its research, citing pre-draft meetings with Bond, a reference from OC Tommy Rees, who coached him at Alabama, and a polygraph test that Bond took.

The Browns gave Bond a three-year, $3 million contract that was fully guaranteed. The guaranteed money puts him in line with players drafted at the end of the second round.

Bond, 21, was a four-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Georgia. He committed to Alabama in December of 2021 and spent two seasons there before entering the transfer portal. Bond was a five-star transfer ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the portal before committing to Texas.

In his collegiate career, Bond appeared in 41 games over three seasons for Alabama and Texas and recorded 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 101 yards and a touchdown.