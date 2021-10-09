Broncos Activating CB Ronald Darby, Placing TE Albert Okwuegbunam On IR

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are activating CB Ronald Darby from injured reserve on Saturday and placing TE Albert Okwuegbunam on injured reserve with a hamstring injury

The Broncos are also elevating WR Tyrie Cleveland to their active roster for their upcoming matchup.

Darby, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles last year on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington last year.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed this past March. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 1.

In 2021, Darby has appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded six tackles, no interceptions and one pass deflection.

Cleveland, 24, was a seventh-round pick in 2020 out of Florida. He made the team’s roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts in 2021. He was later re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

In 2020, Cleveland appeared in ten games for the Broncos and made six catches for 63 yards.