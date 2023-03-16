Broncos Among Interested Teams In S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Aaron Wilson reports that the Broncos are among the interested teams in Eagles free agent S C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Recent reports have said that the Eagles are working to re-sign Gardner-Johnson. However, the Broncos could be an interesting fallback option, given that he played under Sean Payton in New Orleans before being traded to the Eagles last year.

Gardner-Johnson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 61 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, and eight pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.