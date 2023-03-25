Broncos Announce 11 Coaching Additions, Including Joe Vitt

According to Mike Klis, Broncos HC Sean Payton is bringing longtime coaching assistant Joe Vitt out of retirement to join his staff as a senior defensive assistant.

The Broncos have confirmed the news and announced 11 additions to their 2022 coaching staff:

Meet the newest addtions to our coaching staff. Welcome to #BroncosCountry! 📰 » https://t.co/6Itrcn0vdS pic.twitter.com/JbxUSauI5Z — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 25, 2023

Vitt, 68, began his NFL coaching career in 1979 with the Baltimore Colts. Throughout his career, he has also held positions with the Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, Packers, Chiefs, and Dolphins.

He first joined the Saints in 2006 and remained with the team as LB coach and assistant HC through 2016, capturing one Super Bowl with the team. He was also the team’s interim head coach during the 2012 season.

Vitt last worked as the LB coach on the staff of his son-in-law Adam Gase back in 2019-20 when Gase was the head coach of the Jets.

During the 2012 season, Vitt posted a head coaching record of 5-5 with the Saints. He also had a record of 4-7 while coaching the St. Louis Rams briefly in 2005.