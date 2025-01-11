Broncos Announce Three Moves, Activate RB Tyler Badie From IR

The Broncos announced three roster moves on Saturday, elevating G Nick Gargiulo and activating RB Tyler Badie from injured reserve.

The team also placed OT Frank Crum on the non-football injury list to make room for Badie’s activation.

Badie, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after but the Broncos signed him to their active roster. Badie has bounced on and off the active roster since then.

In 2024, Badie appeared in three games for the Broncos and rushed 11 times for 86 yards while adding three catches for negative two yards.