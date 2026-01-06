Broncos Announce Two Roster Moves, Activate LB Karene Reid

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that they’ve activated inside linebacker Karene Reid from injured reserve and signed defensive back Tanner McCalister to their practice squad.

Reid, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in April of 2025. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Broncos.

Denver placed Reid on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in November.

In 2025, Reid appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and recorded five tackles.